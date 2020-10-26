ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is in custody following a stabbing early Saturday morning during a fight in the parking lot near the C Store on Elk Street.
James Brian Landwehr, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 24 for allegedly stabbing a man. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The stabbing was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department after a fight ensued in the parking lot. A 29-year-old male was treated for a stab wound in his abdomen and later released from the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Landwehr remains in custody at the Sweetwater Detention Center. His bond has been set at $70,000 cash or surety.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
