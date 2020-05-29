ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man was arrested Wednesday, May 27, on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and detectives from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Gehring, 34, of Rock Springs on 24 counts of alleged sexual exploitation of a child. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five to 12 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Gehring is in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center, and he was scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in circuit court.
The arrest was the result of a monthlong, joint investigation between the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming DCI’s ICAC Task Force, according to a press release. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
