ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man has been arrested and charged with alleged attempted second-degree murder after an incident Tuesday.
Charles Kincaid, 30, of Rock Springs is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Sweetwater County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The Rock Springs Police Department responded to 2216 Reagan Ave. in Rock Springs at around midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in reference to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers talked to a female that had been allegedly threatened with a handgun by Kincaid. She suffered no physical injuries.
After further investigation, officers arrested Kincaid on charges of alleged attempted second-degree murder, according to an RSPD press release.
