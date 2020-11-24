GREEN RIVER — Charles Laird Kincaid of Rock Springs received a seven- to 10-year prison sentence on Monday afternoon for pointing a gun at his wife and pulling the trigger during an incident in February.
A jury found Kincaid guilty of aggravated assault during a trial in Sweetwater County District Court in September. Ashton Crain, Kincaid’s wife at the time of the incident, testified during the trial that when she arrived home on the evening of Feb. 24, 2020, she noticed that her husband had been drinking.
Crain testified that later that night, Kincaid emptied rounds from a .44 Magnum revolver into his hand and told Crain he had one more in the gun. He put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger before pointing the gun at Crain and pulling the trigger, according to her testimony.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing before Judge Richard Lavery, Crain gave a victim impact statement. She said that she was traumatized by the incident and then re-traumatized during the trial. Crain described the crime as the worst of many drunken outbursts by her husband. Afterward, she continued to be afraid that Kincaid would take his own life or hers.
Crain referred to counseling and medications as resources she has used in trying to get help for the mental impacts of the crime. She said that she continues to struggle and does not have peace.
Her privacy was also affected by the trial, and Crain said she has been embarrassed that the public now knows about her private life and problems. Crain said that she has felt completely alone, has trouble trusting anyone, and has mourned the loss of having Kincaid in her life despite what he did. She said that she continues to fight with herself, and she has felt bullied.
The prosecution recommended the full prison sentence of nine to 10 years. The incident could have very easily been a homicide, and no one will ever know if there actually were any bullets in the gun, the prosecution said. The state claimed that Kincaid showed no remorse for his actions during divorce proceedings, and said he has had problems in the past while on probation and has not sought the help he needed for mental health and substance abuse problems.
In arguing for a more lenient sentence, the defense referred to the quote by law professor and writer Bryan Stevenson: “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” The defense pointed to Kincaid’s service in the United States Air Force and provided letters written on his behalf by family members and friends.
Kincaid had struggles in the military, and his mental problems began intensifying following the suicides of a family member and close friend in 2015, according to the defense. Kincaid did seek help at an inpatient treatment program, according to his attorney. The defense requested prison time be limited to the nine months Kincaid has already served.
In his statement, Kincaid apologized for the hurt and agony he has caused and said it is uncharacteristic of him. He asked for the opportunity to receive the help he needs through Veterans Affairs.
In announcing Kincaid’s sentence, Judge Lavery said he considered a wide range of things. He said that although his family and friends spoke highly of him in their letters, many of them had lost regular contact with Kincaid, and he didn’t reach out to anyone when he had problems. Lavery also pointed to Kincaid’s minimization of his drinking and mental health problems in the pre-sentence investigation.
Judge Lavery also said he doesn’t feel like Kincaid has remorse. He said Kincaid’s statement and actions indicate that although he expressed a general apology, he is not specifically sorry for his actions.
“I worry about you,” Lavery said. “I can’t give you a chance to do this again.”
He told Kincaid that he could get the help he needed through programs available in the Department of Corrections. In announcing Kincaid’s seven- to 10-year prison sentence, the judge noted that he will receive credit for the 273 days already served in the Sweetwater Detention Center. Kincaid was also ordered to pay $599.23 in restitution in addition to court costs and fees.
