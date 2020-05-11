ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man was notified Monday, May 11, he has contracted COVID-19.
Notification was received from the Wyoming Department of Health Public Health Lab. The man, in his 20s, is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
This is Sweetwater County’s 13th case. Two previous cases were hospitalized for a brief time, according to a press release.
Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case – a Rock Springs woman in her 50s – was admitted to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12th confirmed case – a Green River woman in her 40s – was admitted to MSHC late in the evening May 5. She was discharged the next day.
It has been determined that case No.13 is connected to case No. 11, as further contact tracing continues. Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic.
As the state and counties begin to ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many health care agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes, the press release asked.
To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6 feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands. Wear a face covering.
If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider; call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.