ROCK SPRINGS – In anticipation of sustained fiscal challenges hindering Rock Springs’ ability to offer essential services, the City Council voted Tuesday to offer an early retirement incentive. Council members stressed they want to avoid layoffs and that job eliminations are preferable to smaller cost reductions when jobs are refilled with lower salaries.
The resolution that passed unanimously observed that some employees may want to retire but have not done so due to health insurance concerns.
Regular, full-time employees who take the incentive, subject to the approval of the mayor and the appropriate department head, would receive a $25,000 deposit in a liability account within the Health Insurance Fund. Monthly health insurance premiums would be deducted from this account until it reaches a zero balance. No taxes would be deducted from the monthly premiums, and employees would be responsible for tax consequences, if any, according to the resolution.
Employees would not accumulate ash benefits if they decide to switch to a different plan outside the insurance offered by the city, fail to utilize the entire benefit, or die before spending all of the funds.
Prior to passing the resolution, council amended it to move up the deadline to apply by three months to March 31, 2021.a
