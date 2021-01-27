ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department said a suspicious package in the median at the intersection of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard was determined not to be a threat Wednesday morning.
On January 27, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the RSPD and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad responded to the intersection of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard for the report of a suspicious backpack in the median.
The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad determined there was no threat as the backpack contents were determined to be various food items. The scene was cleared without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.