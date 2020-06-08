ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway report of Skylar Messick, 15, of Rock Springs, who was last seen at her home on the evening of June 7, 2020.
Skylar stands about 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 108 pounds, and has brown eyes, with brown and pink hair, and a nose piercing in her left nostril. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a blue tie-dyed hoodie, and black-and-white checkered Vans shoes.
If you have information regarding her location, contact Officer Clint Baker at 307-352-1575 or send a message to www.facebook.com/RockSpringsPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
