ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking help as it searches for suspects in a robbery from Planet Fitness on Friday.
On Friday, Nov. 20, RSPD officers responded to Planet Fitness for reports of a stolen backpack from the men's locker room. The victim's debit card was used at Smith's to buy multiple gift cards.
The first suspect was described as a white male wearing a red hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a two-tone ball cap. The second suspect was described as a white male wearing a grey undershirt and a dark-colored hoodie with dark sunglasses. The suspects also attempted to cash the victim's personal check at the Rock Springs National Bank but were unsuccessful.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the black 2020 Nissan Altima four-door the suspects were driving. The driver failed to stop and fled the area of Dewar Drive and Gateway Blvd. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned behind the 1300 block of Veterans Park Drive.
The vehicle driven by the suspects was rented to Jared Freeland who is currently wanted for bank robbery in Utah. Freeland is described as a white male, 6'2'', and 215 lbs.
Anyone who recognizes any of the three suspects is asked to contact Officer Tiffany Harris with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. People responding may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.