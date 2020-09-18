GILLETTE — Christal Martin of Rock Springs will share her experience as the family member of murder victims during two upcoming events in Gillette.
Martin will recount how losing her mother and her husband to murder has changed her life and why she chose restorative justice to heal. She will speak at two events hosted by Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, Martin will speak at 6 p.m. at The Prime Rib, 1205 South Douglas Highway in Gillette.
Martin will share her story again on Sunday, Sept. 27. She will be joined by Kylie Taylor of Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty and Sabrina King of the ACLU of Wyoming who will discuss efforts to repeal the state’s death penalty.
Sunday's event will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 2000 West Lakeway Road, Gillette. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/WyoEndDP.
Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is a nationwide group questioning whether capital punishment is consistent with conservative principles and values due to the system’s inefficiency, inequity, and inaccuracy. It is a project of Equal Justice USA, a national, nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to transform the justice system by promoting responses to violence that break cycles of trauma. To learn more, go to www.conservativesconcerned.org.
For more information on the events in Gillette, contact Jon Crane at 203-982-4575 or joncrane@criticalpr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.