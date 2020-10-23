ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Lexi Revelli will represent the state as Miss Wyoming during the Miss USA 2020 pageant.
Katie Bozner of Buffalo was originally selected as Miss Wyoming 2020 but is unable to compete.
"Katie Bozner served the state of Wyoming well in her role as Miss Wyoming USA, but due to her academic obligations in her first semester of optometry school, she is unable to miss a week of classes and labs to compete at Miss USA," a statement on the Miss Wyoming USA Facebook page explains.
Revelli was the first runner-up to Bozner, and has accepted the title.
"I, and all the Future Productions titleholders, wish Katie all the best in her academic endeavors," Revelli said in the Miss Wyoming USA Facebook post.
In another Facebook post, Revelli said she was "extremely grateful for this opportunity to represent Wyoming."
Revelli works at Escape Day Spa & Boutique in downtown Rock Springs. The Escape Day Spa Facebook page posted that the team is "incredibly happy for our Lexi Revelli to have this amazing opportunity" and will be rooting for her in the competition.
Miss USA 2020 will be the 69th Miss USA pageant. The competition was originally going to be held in the spring but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pageant will be held at the Exhibition Centre and the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. The Miss USA 2020 pageant will air live on FYI television network Monday, Nov. 9, from 6-9 p.m.
