ROCK SPRINGS – Six Rock Springs residents were arrested on felony charges after investigators said they allegedly forced their way into a Rock Springs residence and proceeded to assault a person who lived there.
Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on April 27 regarding an assault that took place at a home in Rock Springs. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
On June 19, six arrest warrants were issued for the suspects in the assault. Four of the six suspects were located on this date and arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Levi Kerbs, 24, was charged with unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; unlawful contact; and simple battery. Bond was set at $75,000.
Travis Kerbs, 24, was charged with unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; and simple battery. Bond was set at $75,000 bond
Edward Mireles, 44, was charged with unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; and simple battery. Bond was set at $150,000 bond
Shawnda Scott, 35, was charged with unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; unlawful contact; and simple battery. Bond was set at $75,000 bond
On June 22, 2020, Donald Jacobson and Mason Martin were located, arrested and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Donald Jacobson, 47, was charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful entry into an occupied structure. As of press time, his bond was pending.
Mason Martin, 24, was charged with unlawful entry into an occupied structure, two counts; and simple battery. His bond was pending.
This case remains under investigation.
