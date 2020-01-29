ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office will host an open house on the Raven Solar Energy Project to introduce and describe the project to the public.
The BLM welcomes public comments regarding issues, concerns and potential alternatives for the project.
The open house will run from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at 280 Highway 191 N., Rock Springs
Raven Solar LLC has filed a right of way grant application with the BLM proposing to construct, operate and maintain the proposed Raven Solar Energy Project in Sweetwater County. The project is a utility-scale solar energy generating facility of 66 megawatts to be located on approximately 400 acres of public land. A 3.9-mile long underground 34.5-kV generation tie power line in a 30-foot wide right of way is also being considered to connect the facility to the existing Raven substation located to the northwest by paralleling Wyoming Highway 372 on private land.
The project will include up to 341 acres of solar modules, inverters and battery energy storage system that may produce up to 66,000 kW-AC capacity. Other project components in the solar facility area include underground electrical collection system, access roads, a substation and switchyard, an operations and maintenance building, multiple permanent meteorological sensors, and associated temporary and permanent structures to collect energy from the solar modules.
The 30-day public scoping period ends Feb. 27, which is also the deadline to submit comments. Information regarding the proposed project is posted at go.usa.gov/xdbxD. For more information, contact Crystal Hoyt at 307-352-0322.
