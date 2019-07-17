ROCK SPRINGS -- The School Facilities Commission will meet in Rock Springs for a work session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and a business meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Sweetwater County School District No. 1's Central Administration Building.
On Wednesday, prior to the work session, the commission will tour Lincoln Elementary School at 9 a.m.
See meeting agendas at rocketminer.com. Send questions about this meeting and special accommodations to Shelly Lovato at shelly.lovato@wyo.gov/307-777-8782.
