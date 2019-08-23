ROCK SPRINGS —Three Rock Springs residents were arrested Friday on drug charges.
Rock Springs police officers executed a warrant around 8:30 a.m. on Ninth Street and located more than a pound of marijuana along with associated paraphernalia, according to a press release.
Rick Hilty, 65, of Rock Springs was arrested for alleged felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, more than 3/10 of a gram, and use of a controlled substance.
Mary Hilty, 64, and Sierra Hilty, 19, both of Rock Springs, were arrested for alleged misdemeanor possession of marijuana, less than 3 ounces, and use of a controlled substance.
