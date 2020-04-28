ROCK SPRINGS -- Dr Cameron Evans has reopened the private full-service imaging center that had closed in October 2019. New Frontier Imaging served southwest Wyoming for over 10 years.
Dr Evans is an interventional neuro-radiologist and has opened Rock Creek Medical Imaging to continue serving southwest Wyoming, according to a press release. Dr Evans will be providing advanced procedures for the patients in our area so medical needs are accommodated.
PICC lines, dialysis ports, tunnel catheters, lung and breast biopsies, joint injections for pain management, and drainages are just samples of his skillset. Rock Creek Medical Imaging will continue to perform 3D mammography, CT, MRI, X-ray, full body analysis bone Dexa, and ultrasound. In addition to these services, Rock Creek Medical Imaging will continue the vein clinic as Dr Emma DiPonio will be returning once quarterly for EndoVenousLaserAblation treatments for varicosities.
“We are excited to have Dr Evans and Associates here as Rock Creek Medical Imaging. The former staff members of NFI have proudly signed on with RCMI, and southwest Wyoming will continue to receive exemplary service and medical care as a result. RCMI will perform advanced quality services for our community for years to come,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.