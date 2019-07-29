SWEETWATER COUNTY — A crash around milepost 49 on U.S. Highway 191 north of Rock Springs Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a 23-year-old Rock Springs resident.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover around 4:44 p.m. They learned that Ashley M. Skorcz was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer southbound on U.S. 191 when she failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The Ford exited the left side of the roadway before Skorcz overcorrected back to the right. As the vehicle crossed back onto the southbound lanes, Skorcz overcorrected a second time, causing the Ford to overturn, according to investigators.
Skorcz was not wearing her seat belt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the Ford, a female juvenile who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to a medical center in Utah, according to a WHP press release.
Driver inattention or fatigue are being investigated as contributing factors.
This is the 94th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2019 compared to 61 at the same time in 2018, 81 in 2017, and 53 in 2016 to date.
