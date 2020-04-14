SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Rock Springs woman was notified Tuesday, April 14, that she has COVID-19.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by a private lab. The woman in her 40s is in good condition and self-isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
This will be logged as Sweetwater County’s 10th case. Sunday’s positive COVID-19 case of a traveler from Florida was tested in Sweetwater County, but is not included in county or state totals, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. The traveler remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate in Rock Springs.
Four Sweetwater County people who tested positive are now fully recovered. The others remain in self-isolation in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home.
Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic, but who has not been tested in an effort to conserve testing supplies.
To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6 feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone — eyes, nose and mouth — and cough and sneeze into a sleeve or a tissue, not in your hands.
If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your health care provider or call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
FIRST COVID-19-RELATED DEATH CONFIRMED IN WYOMING
A hospitalized Johnson County man previously identified as being infected with coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
The older man had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications related to COVID-19. There have been 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming. This is the first reported death associated with the pandemic in the state.
“This is a sad development we hoped we wouldn’t see in Wyoming and we want this person’s family to know they have our sympathy,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “The advice we’ve been offering and actions we’ve taken ultimately come down to preventing as many serious illnesses and deaths connected to this disease as we can.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said, “I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19. This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.