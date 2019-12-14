ROCK SPRINGS -- One of the newspaper’s important responsibilities is to admit mistakes when they are committed. We are writing this to apologize for the fact that not everyone will receive a physical copy of Saturday’s edition. Rocket Miner staff worked hard to put together an extra special edition to be distributed to all households in the community. We think it really highlighted our strengths as writers and storytellers. However, when printed copies arrived at the post office, there weren’t enough for everyone, and those that were delivered did not include the regular inserts like the Sunday comics or My Week television listings.
The details are complicated, and recounting them doesn’t change the fact that we did not meet the high standards that we hold for ourselves – and that our readers have for us. For that, we are sorry.
This failure hurts, but it doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop trying to do right by the community. In the short term, people will be able to access all of the stories and e-editions at rocketminer.com for free. The inserts will be included in the next edition of the newspaper.
Looking further ahead, the news, advertising, and office staff will still seek to provide the service and courtesy that our readers deserve. Saturday’s edition included a column called “What is the newspaper?” outlining the role of the Rocket Miner in our community, and how it relies on the public for direction and purpose. That guiding principle remains true.
As we continue to make changes and learn from our mistakes, we wish to give thanks to our readers who have supported us. You are very valuable to us, and we promise we do not take you for granted. We will continue to show that by getting up in the morning and getting back to our regular work of recounting the news, highlighting developments, and adding context – just like we strive to do every day.
