Learn about the latest COVID-19 updates as city and county entities form a task force, downtown businesses receive advice on how to survive hard times the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen decides to offer takeout meals only and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that statewide coronavirus cases have grown to 18.
Rocket Miner coronavirus (COVID-19) update for March 18, 2020
