On March 25, 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon asked all Wyoming residents to stay at home to avoid the spread of coronavirus and only go out in public when "absolutely necessary." This comes the day after Sweetwater County had its first confirmed case. On Wednesday, confirmed cases reached 47. The Castle Rock Medical Center also began offering telemedicine services and a Respiratory Clinic is for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms and/or fever with no other symptoms. National health experts also warned that coronavirus may become a seasonal outbreak that comes back annually like the flu.

