Wyoming's novel coronavirus cases reached 23 on the same day that it was announced that flights at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport would drop to once a day, effective April 1; and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum launched a new YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 (coronavirus) update for March 21, 2020
