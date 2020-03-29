On March 29, 2020, Wyoming's COVID-19 tally has increased to 87 confirmed cases and 20 patients who have completely recovered. The Wyoming Department of Health said test results are now being delivered within 48 hours and that tests that come from the Department of Health are provided free of charge. In addition, while people who are sick with non-COVID-19 illnesses are encouraged to stay at home, alternative evaluation and treatment methods are available. People who are concerned are concerned to call so and receive reassurance that care is available and people don't have to suffer at home alone thinking that treatment is not possible.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: The sick don't have to suffer alone without treatment
