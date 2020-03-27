On Friday, March 27, 2020, Wyoming's governor decided to extend the state's health orders that are keeping schools closed to students and certain businesses shut down or limited until at least April 17, two weeks more than originally announced. The federal government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to help those impacted by the scaled-back economy. As Wyoming's confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 73, we're calling for cowboys and cowgirls to stand up to do right by their neighbors, do what needs to be done, and get the job done to flatten the infection curve.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: We need cowboys to beat the coronavirus
