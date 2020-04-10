The public turned out in droves for the Be the Light rally, where the lights briefly turned back on in local stadiums and other fields across the state to show support for the Class of 2020, spring student-athletes, physicians, emergency responders and others who are putting their lives on the line for the sake of the community.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 Update: Be the Lights rally brings out local spirit
