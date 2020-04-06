A COVID-19 Response Fund has been launched to support coronavirus preparation and equipment needs as residents contribute personal protective equipment, homemade masks and gowns, and financial contributions. Statewide numbers show that 212 people have contracted the virus and at least 50 hav…

A COVID-19 Response Fund has been launched to support coronavirus preparation and equipment needs as residents contribute personal protective equipment, homemade masks and gowns, and financial contributions. Statewide numbers show that 212 people have contracted the virus and at least 50 have recovered. State lawmakers are also considering special sessions or sessions to address the coronavirus, its economic impact and appropriation of emergency funds from the federal government.

