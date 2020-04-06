A COVID-19 Response Fund has been launched to support coronavirus preparation and equipment needs as residents contribute personal protective equipment, homemade masks and gowns, and financial contributions. Statewide numbers show that 212 people have contracted the virus and at least 50 have recovered. State lawmakers are also considering special sessions or sessions to address the coronavirus, its economic impact and appropriation of emergency funds from the federal government.
web only
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Community gives back through response fund
Most Popular
Articles
- Wyoming COVID-19 cases rise to 162, state lab limits testing
- Teton County COVID-19 patients speak out
- Riverton couple charged with murder in Friday shooting
- Fifth person tests positive for coronavirus in Sweetwater County
- BLM may remove majority of southwest Wyoming's wild horses
- Coronavirus cases tops 100, only 16 hospitalized
- New model predicts Wyo COVID-19 deaths, ICU shortages
- Case numbers at 210, leaders signal special session
- Cheyenne Frontier Days faces COVID-19 uncertainty as alcohol permit bill becomes law
- Local COVID-19 cases likely tied to Natrona
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.