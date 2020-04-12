People turned to digital, drive-in and home-based options to celebrate Easter Sunday. In other news, Sweetwater County health agencies learned a traveler had contracted the coronavirus. The Florida man is self-isolating in Rock Springs, and though he won't be counted among county and state COVID-19 cases, officials are conducting contact tracing to keep an eye on the potential spread of the virus. Of the nine confirmed cases in Sweetwater County, three are reported to be recovered and six are in good condition while recovering at home.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Drive-in services celebrate Easter
