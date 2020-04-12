People turned to digital, drive-in and home-based options to celebrate Easter Sunday. In other news, Sweetwater County health agencies learned a traveler had contracted the coronavirus. The Florida man is self-isolating in Rock Springs, and though he won't be counted among county and state C…

People turned to digital, drive-in and home-based options to celebrate Easter Sunday. In other news, Sweetwater County health agencies learned a traveler had contracted the coronavirus. The Florida man is self-isolating in Rock Springs, and though he won't be counted among county and state COVID-19 cases, officials are conducting contact tracing to keep an eye on the potential spread of the virus. Of the nine confirmed cases in Sweetwater County, three are reported to be recovered and six are in good condition while recovering at home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.