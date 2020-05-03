Editor Caleb Smith shares lessons he's learned from the video game Plague Inc., where players try to make the most infectious bacteria, spores or viruses ever. It illustrates how proper hygiene and prompt government reaction, or the lack thereof, can have big consequences for the world. In addition, he takes a look at the Nepalese lockdown in Kathmandu with input from his feline roommate.
web only
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Learning from Plague Inc., relaxing with Kathmandu views
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Report April 29
- Jaciel's comeback trumps his setback
- Arrest Report May 2
- Former judge, attorney facing 50-plus years for alleged sex crimes
- Arrest Report April 27
- Governor issues modified public health orders extending to May 15
- School districts decide to close buildings for rest of year; Wyoming coronavirus case count to 389
- Rocky Mountain Power hiring 170+ additional workers for Gateway West project
- Casseroles can serve several people or provide leftovers
- Transients in Riverton quarantined; Fremont County virus tally up
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.