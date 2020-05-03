Editor Caleb Smith shares lessons he's learned from the video game Plague Inc., where players try to make the most infectious bacteria, spores or viruses ever. It illustrates how proper hygiene and prompt government reaction, or the lack thereof, can have big consequences for the world. In a…

Editor Caleb Smith shares lessons he's learned from the video game Plague Inc., where players try to make the most infectious bacteria, spores or viruses ever. It illustrates how proper hygiene and prompt government reaction, or the lack thereof, can have big consequences for the world. In addition, he takes a look at the Nepalese lockdown in Kathmandu with input from his feline roommate. 

