A Rock Springs woman became the 10th confirmed coronavirus case in Sweetwater County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dispatched a team to assist in Wyoming's efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Flaming Gorge Days 2020 was canceled on the same day the Sweetater County Sch…

A Rock Springs woman became the 10th confirmed coronavirus case in Sweetwater County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dispatched a team to assist in Wyoming's efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Flaming Gorge Days 2020 was canceled on the same day the Sweetater County School District No. 1 superintendent said if the pandemic continues, summer school may have to be conducted online only.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.