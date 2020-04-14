A Rock Springs woman became the 10th confirmed coronavirus case in Sweetwater County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dispatched a team to assist in Wyoming's efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Flaming Gorge Days 2020 was canceled on the same day the Sweetater County School District No. 1 superintendent said if the pandemic continues, summer school may have to be conducted online only.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Locals cases climb to 10, summer school may be virtual
