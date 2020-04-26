Sweetwater County School District No. 1 released more details for the events to conclude the 2019-20 school year. The public is encouraged to be part of the community efforts to put together these unique and one-of-a-kind recognition events. "It is up to all of us to make this as memorable a…

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 released more details for the events to conclude the 2019-20 school year. The public is encouraged to be part of the community efforts to put together these unique and one-of-a-kind recognition events. "It is up to all of us to make this as memorable and special for the class of 2020," the district said.

