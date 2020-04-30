The 11th confirmed coronavirus case in Sweetwater County became the first person to be hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday. Health officials stress they have been preparing for this for months and have the space, supplies and training to handle this safely. They stress people who feel sick can still turn to the hospital or other health care centers.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Sweetwater sees first coronavirus-related hospitalization
Most Popular
Articles
- Why we support Trump, in four words
- Coal producers lay off 300 PRB workers
- GR Fire Department embezzlement case changes
- Arrest Report April 29
- Jaciel's comeback trumps his setback
- Arrest Report April 27
- School districts decide to close buildings for rest of year; Wyoming coronavirus case count to 389
- Arrest Report April 22
- Governor plans to modify, extend public health orders
- Former judge, attorney facing 50-plus years for alleged sex crimes
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.