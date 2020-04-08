Gov. Mark Gordon announced he was requesting a disaster declaration for the state on the same day confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming reached 230. The Wyoming Department of Health announced it will now report probable cases, which are people who display COVID-19 symptoms and have had cont…

Gov. Mark Gordon announced he was requesting a disaster declaration for the state on the same day confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming reached 230. The Wyoming Department of Health announced it will now report probable cases, which are people who display COVID-19 symptoms and have had contact with confirmed cases but have not been tested themselves. The WDE reports 73 probable cases in Wyoming at this time.

