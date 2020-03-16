ROCK SPRINGS — Due to health concerns related to the coronavirus, the Rocket Miner newspaper office will be closed to the public until further notice.
The newspaper will continue to be published, and community updates will be posted throughout each day at rocketminer.com. All website content is currently open access, so there is no need to log in.
Customers can call 307-362-3736 for advertising needs or to provide news tips. News tips can also be submitted by email to editor@rocketminer.com. Thank you for your understanding.
