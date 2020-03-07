ROCK SPRINGS – 2019 was another banner year filled with countless milestones and turning points. The Rocket Miner strove to document these developments even as it evolved itself.
Change is one of the few constants in the world. It doesn’t matter if you’re pleased or unhappy with the current leadership, fashion sense, stock market, zeitgeist, pop culture, politics, gas prices, business models or weather – given enough time, they will change.
Even as new stories are published at rocketminer.com and on social media on a daily basis, Rocket Miner made the transition in July to print twice a week and have the paper delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. These decisions were not made lightly, and we’ve been thankful for how readers and advertisers have showed their patience and understanding during this move. By reassigning our resources, we’re working on being better able to deliver the news to our audience, sometimes in new and creative ways.
The Rocket Miner was blessed to be recognized for it efforts with multiple awards at the 121st annual Wyoming Press Association convention as the newspaper earned three Pacemaker Awards.
— Best website, honorable mention: Nicole Malicoat, Hannah Romero, Lisa Romero, Caleb Michael Smith, and Wes Magagna
Judges said rocketminer.com offered a “good amount of local news right on the homepage, good amount of local advertising.” They also called the “Records” section “interesting,” which is an understatement considering the stories and snippets it contains.
— Sports column, honorable mention: “Wes is More,” Wes Magagna
The entries that caught the eyes of the judges explored sports dynasties, the “one and done” pattern of rising stars playing one year of college ball before transferring to the NBA, and the positive power of sports on players.
— Wildlife photography, honorable mention: “Decorating the skyline,” Lisa Romero
The winning picture captured a half-dozen bull elk atop a snowy hill. “Rarely do you want your subjects to show camera awareness, but here it made the photo,” a judge wrote.
Producing original report, doing more online and striving to connect with the public in new ways is part of the everyday grind at the Rocket Miner. The Progress Edition is just another part of this calling. It’s a tradition that dates back decades.
I recently had the pleasure of helping someone find an article from the Sunday, Feb. 23, 1958, edition of the newspaper, which also contained that year’s Progress Edition. “Today’s Issue: A Story of What We Have” was the headline of the front page editorial. The goals and expectations it outlined still resonate.
“This issue is a chronicle of progress, outlining what we have, what we have done, and what we hope to have,” the newspaper proclaimed.
While it said 1957 could not be classified as a record year in all respects, “it was a good year, a prosperous year. It was a year in which the foundations were laid for future progress and expansion in several fields, foundations which indicate that great things are in store for Western Wyoming.” I believe the same to be true today for our newspaper and the community it serves.
No matter the form the paper takes, we remain dedicated to delivering the news to the public. On behalf of our hardworking staff, I thank you, our readers, for your ongoing support. We’re all excited about the future stories we will get to tell.
