GILLETTE — Have you ever wondered what archaeologists do or how people used to live? Visit the Campbell County Rockpile Museum in Gillette from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 to experience Wyoming Archaeology first-hand. Activities will include mock digs, atlatl use, tool identification, mano and metate corn grinding, vessel making, and hearth cooking. Organizers said all ages are welcome.
The event is free and will take place in the area between the museum and the Gillette Fire Department. Maps will be available at the museum on the day of the fair. Museum parking will be limited to handicap vehicles with shuttles available to bus people to the activity area. Contact the museum for information on alternative parking options.
Volunteers are still needed for this event. If you would like to volunteer to help at any of these stations, contact the Museum staff at 307-682-5723 or email rockpile@vcn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.