ROCK SPRINGS -- As the leaves turn, winter weather preparation begins. For some homeowners, this means trimming trees, taming overgrown gardens and cleaning the gutters. Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers that outdoor projects like these can be hazardous if you don’t put safety first.
“People often assume they know enough about electricity to keep themselves safe. However, accidents happen all of the time,” Tom Davis, Rocky Mountain Power safety director, said in a press release. “Being alert and aware can keep you, your family and your home out of danger.”
Put safety on your fall clean-up list by following these tips to keep you and your family out of harm’s way:
-- Treat all electric lines with caution. Even low-voltage lines and extension cords can be dangerous.
-- Use only wooden and fiberglass ladders. Metal ladders conduct electricity.
-- Inspect electric cords for fraying or broken plugs. Do not use cords or tools that are damaged.
-- Never use electrical equipment or tools near a pool or other wet areas. Additionally, make sure outlets are equipped with a ground fault circuit interrupter, designed to automatically disconnect if the tool comes into contact with water.
-- Be aware and steer clear of overhead electrical wires when installing, removing, cleaning or repairing gutters.
-- Have help when installing or adjusting a satellite dish or antenna. Make sure you’re working at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.
-- Use caution when trimming trees. If power lines run through or near the tree, do not attempt to trim it. Instead, call Rocky Mountain Power at 888-221-7070.
-- Underground power lines are just as dangerous as overhead ones. If your project involves digging, make sure the locations of underground power lines are marked. Call 811 to have underground utilities located and marked for free.
For more safety tips or to order free Rocky Mountain Power safety materials, visit rockymountainpower.net/safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.