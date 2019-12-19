CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon announced that he has directed resources to the Wyoming Public Service Commission to ensure a robust analysis of the recently filed Integrated Resource Plan by Rocky Mountain Power. The Resource Plan is significant because it proposes to close several coal-fired power units early, meaning a loss of employment in Wyoming.
“Because the Integrated Resource Plan filed by Rocky Mountain Power will significantly
impact the state of Wyoming and her workers, it is critical that we have a full understanding of how the company reached its conclusions, and whether the analysis that was conducted was correct, thorough and unbiased,” Governor Gordon said in a press release.
Earlier this Fall, Rocky Mountain Power filed its Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the company’s short and long-term plans for meeting the electric needs of their customers in a six state area — including much of Wyoming.
Elements of the plan include the early closure of several coal-fired generating units in Wyoming, particularly Naughton, near Kemmerer, and Jim Bridger near Rock Springs. Rocky Mountain also plans to invest in more renewable energy, including wind farms, solar installations and batteries in Wyoming.
To assist them in choosing the action contemplated in the Integrated Resource Plan, Rocky Mountain Power relied upon various data sources and modeling efforts. On
November 13, 2019, the Public Service Commission issued an Order Initiating Investigation, setting a public hearing for May 5-6, 2020, where the Commission will
hear more information concerning the Integrated Resource Plan and the data supporting it.
At the Governor’s direction the Public Service Commission it will issue a Request for Proposals seeking experienced individuals or entities to provide intensive expert analysis of the data and modeling assumptions used by Rocky Mountain Power. The analysis provided as a result of this Request for Proposals will enhance the amount of information available to the Public Service Commission.
The Governor, under his budgetary authority, will provide the funding necessary for the Commission to issue the Request for Proposal and obtain the information it needs to properly analyze the Integrated Resource Plan.
