ROCK SPRINGS – A rollover accident around noon Wednesday left a damaged metal pole, a pontoon boat, and a camper in the truck driver’s wake.
Around 11:54 a.m. Dec. 11, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to 1165 Dewar Drive in reference to a one-vehicle rollover. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, lost control of his truck, according to a press release. The vehicle came to stop between Pancho's Mexican Food and Plains Tire.
The Rock Springs Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and Sweetwater Medics were on hand.
The investigation revealed the driver suffered from a medical condition, which caused the accident. The driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County around 12:45 p.m.
Police said at this time, there is no further information available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.