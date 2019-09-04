Rock Springs City Council, Sept. 3, 2019
ROCK SPRINGS—Eugene Joyce with Wyoming Horce Racing LLC told the Rock Springs City Council that horse racing had generated about $1.6 million for the city of Rock Springs over the last 5.5 years. He estimated it would direct $3 million to the city over the next five years.

After highlighting this revenue stream, Joyce asked the council to consider dedicating a percentage of the money to make improvements at the Sweetwater Events Complex, which hosts the races. To learn more, follow the Rocket-Miner's coverage.

