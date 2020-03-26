ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger after a vehicle rollover Sunday on the Blairtown Connector Road.
John James Peasley, 21, of Rock Springs was also arrested for consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle.
At approximately 4:35 a.m. Sunday, the Rock Springs Police Department, responded to the area of 1801 Blairtown Connector Road in reference to a single-vehicle rollover. John Peasley was reported as the vehicle's driver, and there were also two teenage passengers. Both passengers were transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for the injuries they sustained in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.