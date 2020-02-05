ROCK SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the Sweetwater County Comission decided to allot about $29 million to Rock Springs for proposed tax projects to be voted upon in November. The city's list of requests had remained around $42 million since the fall, meaning Rock Springs would need to cut about $13.4 million from its list.
Mayor Tim Kaumo said they need to decide if they will make reductions or stand with the original figure and return to the commission. Two-thirds of the governments have to agree on the projects before they will go on the ballot. Councilman Keaton West said if they decide to make more cuts, it would probably be one or two of the city's sponsored projects.
The council agreed to think about their strategy before making a decision.
Also at the meeting, Mike Kiggins was honored for nearly 30 years of service to the city. He said his job had involved every imaginable animal, including a kangaroo that escaped the petting zoo at the fair and had to be tracked down around 2 a.m.
The meeting ended with an executive session on real estate, which ended around 9:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.