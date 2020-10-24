Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High 51F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 8F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.