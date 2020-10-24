ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday during an incident at the C Store on Elk Street.
At approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday, RSPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the C Street parking lot.
An investigation revealed that several adult males had been in a fight, according to a press release. A 29-year-old male was stabbed during the altercation. He was treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.
The Rock Springs Police Department will be providing additional media updates as the investigation continues.
