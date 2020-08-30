ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Fire Department and Sweetwater County Fire District 1 conducted a joint training exercise on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Rock Springs training tower.
The officer in charge for the day, Capt. Jason Cristanelli, planned and coordinated a scenario to deploy large diameter supply line to support aerial master stream operations. The fire district supplied the water to Truck-1 from Engine 204 via a supply line.
During the training evolution, relay pumping operations were conducted from Truck-1 to Engine-1 to understand the municipal water supply while flowing master stream devices from a single supply line, according to a press release.
“The intent of the joint training is to familiarize each agency with the equipment and capabilities of the other. This coordinated exercise demonstrated the procedures for defensive fire attack operations and provided an opportunity for the two agencies to work together under controlled conditions to prepare for mutual aid responses,” the release said.
