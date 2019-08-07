ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Rock Springs High School Class of 1959 will gather together for their 60th anniversary Friday through Sunday at the Outlaw Inn in Rock Springs. Classmates are invited to get together and share what has happened to them.
There will be a no-host dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Saturday's activities include a meet and greet at noon and a dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will feature door prizes and awards for those who has traveled the farthest, been married the longest and have the largest family when all the kids, grandkids and other generations are added up.
On Sunday there will be a no-host breakfast at 9 a.m.
For more information, call Carol Kaumo at 362-6928.
