ROCK SPRINGS – A woman taking care of puppies was cited for alleged cruelty to animals under Rock Spring municipal ordinances.
.The Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 800 block of Seventh Street in reference to a civil standby on Dec. 21, 2019.
Two puppies were found to be severely malnourished. The caretaker of the animals, 20-year-old Lauryn Burge, was cited for alleged cruelty to animals – all acts first offense. This offense carries maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $750 fine.
The owner of the animals, Jayden Dufford, took the puppies to a local veterinarian for an evaluation. One puppy did not survive and the other was later released back to the owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.