ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place Saturday at the Elk Street Kum Go.
At approximately 12:51 a.m. on June 25, officers responded a report of a robbery at the Kum & Go located at 1806 Elk Street. Limited information has been released, but an investigation revealed that a male subject walked into the store and demanded cash. He departed the store after obtaining an undetermined amount of cash, and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information concerning the case is encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. Those providing information may remain anonymous.
The robbery remains under investigation and the RSPD said it plans to release additional information later.
