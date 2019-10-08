ROCK SPRINGS — Officers are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man.
The Rock Springs Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the area of Polk Street and Monroe Drive and responded.
When officers arrived, they said a gunshot was heard. Police found a man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, according to a press release. The case is still under investigation.
