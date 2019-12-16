ROCK SPRINGS—The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a residence on Sherman Street.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, RSPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherman Street in response to a possible dead body, according to a press release.
Upon arrival, officers found one adult female and one adult male deceased. The circumstances surrounding the deaths remains under investigation.
As of 12:30 p.m., Sherman Street was still blocked to through traffic and police tape surrounded the entrance to the residence including vehicles parked in front of it.
