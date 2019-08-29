ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on Jacob Martinez, a runaway teen.
Martinez, 14, of Rock Springs was last seen in the early evening of Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Jacob stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Martinez is not believed to be in danger, but the RSPD asks for the public’s help to determine his whereabouts. If you have information regarding his location, please contact Officer Ruslan Kolb or Officer Porter at 307-352-1575, or send a message to www.facebook.com/RockSpringsPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
