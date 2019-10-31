ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Tuesday night. Law enforcement believes he’s the same driver who led police on a chase along Interstate 80 in early October, and he has since been charged with 10 other offenses including burglary, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
Garrett Wayne Maheu faces up to 40 years in prison under Wyoming law if convicted of multiple counts. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety, and he remains in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Rock Springs police officers responded to 1577 Dewar Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 29. When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, which was located at Walmart, Maheu allegedly fled the scene. With assistance from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a chase ensued, and the vehicle was eventually disabled, according to a press release. Twenty-nine-year-old Maheu was arrested without further incident.
On Thursday, Oct. 31, Maheu was formally charged during an initial appearance in Sweetwater County Circuit Court on 10 different criminal counts related to an alleged crime spree leading up to an Oct. 1 pursuit with local law enforcement.
Maheu’s charges include two counts of burglary, one count of felony theft; one count of possession of burglar’s tools; two counts of interference with a peace officer; one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; one count of reckless driving; one count of criminal trespass; and one count of use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, sheriff deputies and troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the area of Highway 191 South and I-80 to assist officers from the Rock Springs Police Department in stopping a vehicle actively attempting to elude police.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle, which they said was driven by Maheu, near the Exit 99 westbound onramp of I-80. After pursuing Maheu on the interstate between Rock Springs and Green River, he allegedly reversed course, crossing the median at approximately mile marker 93 before exiting the interstate near mile marker 104.
Law enforcement terminated the pursuit after Maheu reportedly exited the interstate and entered residential neighborhoods in Rock Springs.
